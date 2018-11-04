Hundreds gather for vigil for Girl Scouts, parent killed in Wisconsin crash

Hit And Run Scouts Killed
Sherri Jasper, a Girl Scout board member and counselor at Halmstad Elementary School, leads the program for a candlelight vigil at the school in Chippewa Falls, Wis., on Sunday evening. The western Wisconsin community on Sunday was grieving the deaths of three Girl Scouts and a parent who were collecting trash Saturday along a rural highway when police say a pickup truck veered off the road and hit them before speeding away. 