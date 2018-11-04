'She got those stories that other people didn't get': New biography remembers Marie Colvin, witness to war

The life and death of <em>Sunday Times </em>war correspondent Marie Colvin, pictured here in 2010, is the subject of a new book by Lindsey Hilsum, a fellow journalist.
The life and death of Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin, pictured here in 2010, is the subject of a new book by Lindsey Hilsum, a fellow journalist. 