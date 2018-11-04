Steelworkers, ArcelorMittal reach agreement on labor contract

The United Steelworkers union and ArcelorMittal have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year labor contact that includes some workers in northern Minnesota.

The agreement was announced Friday. The previous contract between the Steelworkers and ArcelorMittal had expired on September 1.

ArcelorMittal employs more than 300 workers at its Minorca Mine in Virginia, Minn., on the Iron Range.

The union said the proposed four-year deal keeps up with industry standards on wages and pensions, and improves health insurance benefits for workers and retirees.

The agreement still must be ratified by union members.

Earlier this fall the Steelworkers reached contract agreements with U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, both of which also operate mines on the Iron Range.