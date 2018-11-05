Going to vote? Here are free rides you can get on Election Day

Signs point to the polling place at the Front Ave High Rise in St. Paul's Fifth Ward on Nov. 3, 2015. A contentious city council race in the ward brought higher than expected turnout.

It costs you no money to cast a ballot if you're eligible to vote. But getting to your polling place isn't always free.

Many, mostly urban, Minnesotans can benefit from a cheaper ride on Election Day.

From public transportation to electric scooters, here's a rundown of free or reduced-cost rides to polls on November 6.

Public transportation

: There is no free ride on public transportation in the Twin Cities area on Election Day, unlike the 2014 election. You can, however, check schedules of bus and light-rail services to your polling place on Metro Transit's website

• Fargo-Moorhead: All fixed bus routes of MATBUS, public transportation system serving the Fargo-Moorhead area, will be fare-free on Election day. Passengers can ride to and from polling places throughout the MATBUS system, including MAT Paratransit passengers.

• Rochester: Rochester Public Transit will also provide free rides on Election Day for its residents to and from their assigned polling locations. Just tell the driver that you're going to or returning from a poll once you hop on.

• Duluth: All fixed routes and the transportation service for the disabled in Duluth will be free of charge on Election Day, according to the Duluth Transit Authority. The free-fare policy was passed by the DTA Board of Directors in September to encourage voter participation in the Twin Ports area.

E-scooter/bike

Lime : The e-scooter company offers a code, LIME2VOTE18, which can be activated on its application on Election Day. You can use the code for any of its full fleet of shared bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters up to 30 minutes. The ride is valid for going to and from your polling location.

• Nice Ride: The Twin-Cities based bike share nonprofit gives away free day passes on Election Day. Riders can get the pass that is valid for unlimited 30-minute trips throughout the day by using a code, BIKETOVOTE, on the Nice Ride app. The offer is part of a national event by Nice Ride-affiliate company Motivate, the largest bike-share operator in the country.

Ride-sharing

Uber : On November 6, you can use a code, VOTE2018, to get $10 off a single ride to the polls. It requires the most recent version of the Uber app and is valid for the most affordable Uber option available at your location.

• Lyft: Lyft also joins the move by offering a 50-percent off promo code to your polling station. You can get the code from its website by punching in your zip code and activate it on the Lyft app for up to $5 discount on your ride.