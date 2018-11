Democrat Tim Walz (left) and Republican Jeff Johnson (right) are both vying to replace Democrat Mark Dayton as Minnesota's next governor.

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (left) and state Sen. Karin Housley Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

MPR News political reporter Brian Bakst stopped by to talk about the Housley/Smith race for U.S. Senate and we heard highlights of their debate Sunday evening.

Bakst and MPR News host Kerri Miller also talked about the governor's race between Republican Jeff Johnson and DFL'er Tim Walz. They played Bakst's most recent profiles of the candidates.

