Waseca police seek public's help to find missing girl, 16

Madison Hjermstad, 16, did not return home from school Friday Nov. 2 Courtesy of Waseca Police Department

Waseca, Minn., police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Madison Hjermstad did not return home from school Friday afternoon and authorities say they are concerned for her welfare. She was last seen leaving a home in Mankato, Minn., in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anyone with information about Madison's whereabouts should call Waseca police at 507-835-0500 and ask to speak to the on-duty Officer. The case number is 2018-7840.