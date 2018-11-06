Control of Minnesota Legislature up for grabs

A special election Tuesday for a single seat in the Minnesota Senate will decide which party controls that chamber next year.

Republicans controlled the Minnesota Legislature last session, but on Tuesday night, Democrats have a shot to take it back.

The entire 134-seat Minnesota House is on the Election Day ballot, and an unexpected special election for a single seat in the state Senate will decide which party controls that chamber next year.

Republicans went into Election Day with a 77-57 majority in the House, and Democrats need to pick up 11 seats to reclaim the majority. They are bullish about their chances to win back the majority this fall in a midterm where more Democratic voters could turn out to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump.

Control of the House has switched regularly between parties over the years. Democrats haven't held control since 2014.

The race for the House is playing out in the Twin Cities suburbs, where Democrats are targeting districts where voters picked Democrat Hillary Clinton two years ago but also elected a Republican state representative.

Democrats also expect to pick up St. Cloud's House District 14B, where incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Knoblach suspended his campaign after allegations of inappropriate behavior from his daughter. He denies the allegations.

Republicans also see pickup opportunities in the suburbs, and they are confident they'll hold most of their seats in greater Minnesota.

The state Senate is currently tied 33-33, after Republican state Sen. Michelle Fischbach stepped down to run for lieutenant governor in the August primary.

Republicans want to reclaim the one-seat majority they held before her resignation, and they've fielded state Rep. Jeff Howe to run and replace Fischbach. Joe Perske, a former Sartell mayor and Stearns County commissioner, is running for the Democrats.

It's a district that's voted reliably conservative over the years, but both sides have spent roughly $1 million on the race. Democrats unexpectedly lost control of the Senate two years ago, and the rest of the chamber isn't up for re-election until 2020.