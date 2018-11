The Monkees' movie 'Head' premiered in New York 50 years ago

The Monkees' movie "Head" premiered in New York 50 years ago Tuesday.

Written in part by a then-unknown Jack Nicholson, the film is a surreal dark comedy that deals with subjects like commercialism and the Vietnam war. (For one, it begins with Micky Dolenz running through a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new bridge, and then jumping off the bridge.)