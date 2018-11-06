Charges filed in hit-and-run that killed 4 in Wisconsin

Hit And Run-Scouts Killed
Teddy bears, flowers, and candles were placed on benches outside Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, as a memorial to the three Girl Scouts and a parent who were struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene the day before. 