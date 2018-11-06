Walz holds early lead over Johnson in Minnesota governor's race

A hard fought campaign for governor between DFL U.S. Rep. Tim Walz (left) and Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, a Republican, went to the voters Tuesday.

Election results from Minnesota and across the U.S.

Updated: 8:45 p.m. | Posted: 7 p.m.

DFLer Tim Walz holds an early lead over Republican Jeff Johnson in the race to be Minnesota's next governor.

With 12 percent of precincts reporting, Walz had about 65 percent of the vote to about 31 percent for Johnson.

During their campaigns for governor, Walz and Johnson offered starkly different visions for Minnesota on everything from health care to taxes to cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

On Tuesday night, they waited for the decision by voters on who will lead the state government for the next four years.

The winner will give his party the only guaranteed seat at the table when new political district maps are drawn after the 2020 census, an exercise crucial to elections for the decade to follow. Both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature are on the ballot in two years.

Two historical trends were in conflict in the election. No Democrat has succeeded a two-term DFL incumbent governor in state history, but no Republican has won a statewide race in a dozen years.

One streak is certain to break.

Walz, 54, is a six-term U.S. House member and former teacher from southern Minnesota. He maneuvered through a field of big-name Democratic candidates to reach November's ballot.

He ran on a "One Minnesota" theme that he said would focus on common goals rather than feed into geographic divides that have colored the state's policy debates for years.

Walz promoted a plan to open the MinnesotaCare insurance program to anyone who wants to pay its premiums, not just the low-income people who now qualify. He pledged to raise the minimum wage, boost spending on schools and increase transportation spending, perhaps through a gas tax hike.

Johnson, 51, is a Hennepin County commissioner vowed to "Overthrow the Status Quo" as governor, upending the way agencies operate and slimming the two-year state budget. He said he would pursue health insurance changes that give buyers a bigger range of options while shuttering the state-run MNsure exchange.

Johnson, a former state legislator, scored an upset August primary win over ex-Gov. Tim Pawlenty to gain his second consecutive Republican nomination.

DFL Gov. Mark Dayton, who beat Johnson in 2014, didn't run for a third term. He leaves office in January.