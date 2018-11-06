Klobuchar keeps U.S. Senate seat; Smith-Housley still a race

Election results from Minnesota and across the U.S.

Updated 8:43 p.m. | Posted 7 p.m.

DFL U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar easily won re-election Tuesday night, beating Republican state Rep. Jim Newberger.

Klobuchar, along with DFL Sen. Tina Smith spent much of the fall campaign season leading their Republican opponents.

But while Klobuchar is on her way back to Washington, D.C., Smith's race with Republican state Sen. Karin Housley promised to go deeper into the night.

Klobuchar is a former Hennepin County prosecutor and a potential 2020 presidential contender. In polls, she consistently led Newberger, an emergency medical technician who lives in Becker, by 20 to 30 percentage points.

Smith is the former lieutenant governor who was appointed to the Senate seat by DFL Gov. Mark Dayton in January following the resignation of DFL Sen. Al Franken amid allegations of sexual harassment, putting his seat on the ballot two years ahead of schedule.

While Smith consistently outpaced Housley in the polls, there were many voters unfamiliar with both candidates. Republicans and Democrats poured last-minute resources into the contest.

This was the first time in four decades that Minnesotans cast a vote for both of their United States senators in the same election. It's also the first time in state history two women competed for one of Minnesota's seats in the U.S. Senate.

Republicans hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate, but Democrats have an uphill climb to reclaim the majority this year. This midterm they are playing defense in 10 Senate districts around the country that Donald Trump won in 2016.