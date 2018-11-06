Advice for staying sane on Election Day (and night)

Some voters in Minneapolis took advantage of the last day of early voting on Monday.

Well it's finally here. Election Day 2018.

After what seemed like the longest and most anxiety-ridden midterm campaign in memory, today we are ready to choose the House and one-third of the Senate for the 116th Congress, not to mention the great majority of our governors and state legislators.

More than ready, apparently. Early voting has exploded this year in several states. Maybe every midterm electorate feels itself to be really special, but the 2018 iteration has the distinction of looking very, very large.

In the past, voters have not exactly beaten the doors down on midterm polling places. But this year, in some venues, some voters might feel like doing exactly that.

Big turnout usually means lots of first-time voters. So here's a quick set of do's and don'ts for the big day. Some may be useful even if you've been voting for years.

Do check your registration and make sure you're going to the right polling place to minimize any potential hassle over your registration. If you're planning to register on site (where permitted) be sure to have whatever your jurisdiction may require you to show.

Do know the rules for casting a provisional ballot (if necessary) and making sure it is counted.

Do allow plenty of time in case you find yourself standing in line, especially if you need to vote during the peak hours of rush in the morning and evening (or during lunch hour). It's hard to beat the notion of showing up right as the polls open. Then you've got that button or sticker and you can lord it over the people you meet.

Do make sure you have your hand-held device(s) recharged. (No special reason for this on Election Day, it's just a good idea.)

On the other hand, other impulses you may feel are actually less than necessary or inadvisable. So...