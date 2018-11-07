Live: Election results from Minnesota and across the U.S. Photos: Candidates celebrate, concede on election night Politics MPR News Staff · Nov 7, 2018 The 2018 midterm elections in Minnesota saw strong voter turnout, flipped congressional seats and a flipped Minnesota House. • Full coverage: Election 2018 Here's a look at the various celebrations, and concessions, from Tuesday night. 1 Supporters dance at Ilhan Omar's election night party in Minneapolis on Nov. 6, 2018. Courtney Perry for MPR News 2 Republican supporters watch Fox News as the returns start to come in at the Doubletree Hotel in Bloomington, Minn. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News 3 Supporters and staff of Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan wear matching custom red flannel shirts at the DFL election night party in St. Paul. Evan Frost | MPR News 4 People gather at the GOP election night party in Bloomington, Minn. before the polls close. Caroline Yang for MPR News 5 Campaign volunteers Majentah Aquarious, right, and Mina Leierwood entertain themselves and others before the party in Minneapolis. The two had just come from taking snacks to people in line at polling places. Courtney Perry for MPR News 6 Faamati Winey of Dellwood, campaign manager for candidate Anthony Wilder, watches election coverage early in the night. Voters gathered at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota for the Minnesota GOP 2018 election night party on November 6, 2018. Avery Boehm for MPR News 7 Jim Leavenworth arrives a the DFL election night party wearing an unexpected red hat. Evan Frost | MPR News 8 Hibo Omar, left, traveled in from Ohio to celebrate history being made with her cousin Muhubo Shire at Ilhan Omar's election party in Minneapolis. Courtney Perry for MPR News 9 Ann Marie Cosgrove, 60, of Minneapolis, David Sanchez, 55, of Edina, and Marni Hockenberg of Minnetonka, left to right, hold signs carrying a sticker they made to address allegations of abuse against DFL candidate for attorney general Keith Ellison. Caroline Yang for MPR News 10 Phil and Liesl Forve of Minnetonka take a picture together while awaiting results during an election party hosted by Democratic 3rd Congressional District candidate Dean Phillips at the Hilton in Bloomington. Liam James Doyle for MPR News 11 Republicans gather to watch the midterm election results at the Doubletree Hotel in Bloomington. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News 12 Karin Housley and her finance director, Nikki Miller, laugh as they look at early numbers coming in. Before the polls officially closed, Housley gave her campaign team a pep talk at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington. Kait Ecker for MPR News 13 Doug Hadrich, 53, of Blaine, attends the GOP election night party in Bloomington, Minn. Caroline Yang for MPR News 14 Sen. Amy Klobuchar hugs a supporter before taking the stage after retaining her Senate seat at the DFL election night party. Evan Frost | MPR News 15 Ilhan Omar and her family enter her victory party at the Courtyard by Marriott in Minneapolis. Courtney Perry for MPR News 16 GOP Rep. Eric Paulson greeted supporters at the Doubletree Hotel and hugged his wife, Kelly, after conceding defeat against his Democratic opponent Dean Phillips in the 3rd District race. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News 17 Supporters of 8th District Republican candidate Pete Stauber celebrate after a concession speech by Stauber's opponent, DFL candidate Joe Radinovich. Derek Montgomery for MPR News 18 Jim Hagedorn (center) talks with friends and supporters at the Mankato Event Center as election results trickled in on Tuesday evening. Hagedorn is locked in a dead heat with opponent Dan Feehan. Jackson Forderer | Mankato Free Press 19 Minnesota 3rd Congressional District Democratic candidate Dean Phillips delivers a victory speech to a crowd during an election results party hosted at the Hilton. Liam James Doyle for MPR News 20 Gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson gives his concession speech at the DoubleTree Hotel, after losing the race to Democrat Tim Walz. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News 21 A woman listens to Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson's concession speech in Bloomington, Minn. on November 6, 2018. Caroline Yang for MPR News 22 Hayley Albright (left) and Mary Moldenhauer (right) celebrate updated election results that show 8th District Republican candidate Pete Stauber with an 18-point lead with 25 percent of precincts reporting at the Stauber election party at Blackwoods in Proctor, Minn. during the 2018 midterm elections. Derek Montgomery for MPR News 23 DFL Representative-elect Angie Craig's wife, Cheryl Greene, tears up as Craig gives her victory speech at the Lone Oak Grill in Eagan. Ellen Schmidt for MPR News 24 DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz and his running mate, state Rep. Peggy Flanagan, celebrate as the race is called for Walz over Jeff Johnson on Nov. 6, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. Evan Frost | MPR News 25 DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz's campaign staff celebrate in their workroom as the race is called for Walz over Jeff Johnson. Evan Frost | MPR News 26 DFL congressional candidate Angie Craig waves as she enters her election party at the Lone Oak Grill in Eagan. Ellen Schmidt for MPR News 27 Tim Walz addresses the crowd in St. Paul after winning the gubernatorial election on Nov. 6, 2018. Charlotte Christiansen for MPR News 28 Pete Stauber, 8th District Republican candidate, celebrates with supporters after his opponent, DFL candidate Joe Radinovich, conceded late Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at his election party at Blackwoods in Proctor, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News 29 Keith Ellison celebrates winning Minnesota attorney general on election night in St. Paul, Minn. Evan Frost | MPR News 30 Jillia Pessenda, left, political director for Women Winning, tearfully hugs Habou Abdulle during Ilhan Omar's victory party at the Courtyard by Marriott in Minneapolis. Courtney Perry for MPR News 31 Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to a packed house at the DFL election night party. Evan Frost | MPR News 32 8th District Congressional candidate Joe Radinovich gave an emotional speech as results showed him trailing his opponent Pete Stauber on Nov. 6, 2018. His fiance, Carly Melin, standing next to him, was among those he thanked. 