Live: Election results from Minnesota and across the U.S.

Photos: Candidates celebrate, concede on election night


Supporters dance at Ilhan Omar's election night party.
1 Supporters dance at Ilhan Omar's election night party in Minneapolis on Nov. 6, 2018. 
Republican supporters watch Fox News as the returns start to come in.
2 Republican supporters watch Fox News as the returns start to come in at the Doubletree Hotel in Bloomington, Minn. 
Supporters and staff of Tim Walz wear matching custom red flannel shirts.
3 Supporters and staff of Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan wear matching custom red flannel shirts at the DFL election night party in St. Paul. 
People gather at the GOP election night party in Bloomington.
4 People gather at the GOP election night party in Bloomington, Minn. before the polls close. 
Volunteers Majentah Aquarious and Mina Leierwood entertain themselves.
5 Campaign volunteers Majentah Aquarious, right, and Mina Leierwood entertain themselves and others before the party in Minneapolis. The two had just come from taking snacks to people in line at polling places. 
Faamati Winey of Dellwood watches election coverage.
6 Faamati Winey of Dellwood, campaign manager for candidate Anthony Wilder, watches election coverage early in the night. Voters gathered at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota for the Minnesota GOP 2018 election night party on November 6, 2018. 
Jim Leavenworth arrives a tthe DFL election night party.
7 Jim Leavenworth arrives a the DFL election night party wearing an unexpected red hat. 
Hibo Omar, left, traveled in from Ohio to celebrate history being made.
8 Hibo Omar, left, traveled in from Ohio to celebrate history being made with her cousin Muhubo Shire at Ilhan Omar's election party in Minneapolis. 
Ann Marie Cosgrove, David Sanchez, and Marni Hockenberg
9 Ann Marie Cosgrove, 60, of Minneapolis, David Sanchez, 55, of Edina, and Marni Hockenberg of Minnetonka, left to right, hold signs carrying a sticker they made to address allegations of abuse against DFL candidate for attorney general Keith Ellison. 
Phil and Liesl Forve take a picture together while awaiting results.
10 Phil and Liesl Forve of Minnetonka take a picture together while awaiting results during an election party hosted by Democratic 3rd Congressional District candidate Dean Phillips at the Hilton in Bloomington. 
Republicans gather to watch the midterm election results.
11 Republicans gather to watch the midterm election results at the Doubletree Hotel in Bloomington. 
Karin Housley and her finance director laugh as they look at numbers.
12 Karin Housley and her finance director, Nikki Miller, laugh as they look at early numbers coming in. Before the polls officially closed, Housley gave her campaign team a pep talk at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington. 
Doug Hadrich, 53, of Blaine, attends the GOP election night party.
13 Doug Hadrich, 53, of Blaine, attends the GOP election night party in Bloomington, Minn. 
Sen. Amy Klobuchar hugs a supporter before taking the stage.
14 Sen. Amy Klobuchar hugs a supporter before taking the stage after retaining her Senate seat at the DFL election night party. 
Ilhan Omar and her family enter her victory party.
15 Ilhan Omar and her family enter her victory party at the Courtyard by Marriott in Minneapolis. 
Eric Paulson hugged his wife, Kelly, after conceding defeat.
16 GOP Rep. Eric Paulson greeted supporters at the Doubletree Hotel and hugged his wife, Kelly, after conceding defeat against his Democratic opponent Dean Phillips in the 3rd District race. 
Supporters of 8th District Republican candidate Pete Stauber celebrate.
17 Supporters of 8th District Republican candidate Pete Stauber celebrate after a concession speech by Stauber's opponent, DFL candidate Joe Radinovich. 
Jim Hagedorn (center) talks with friends and supporters in Mankato.
18 Jim Hagedorn (center) talks with friends and supporters at the Mankato Event Center as election results trickled in on Tuesday evening. Hagedorn is locked in a dead heat with opponent Dan Feehan. 
Dean Phillips delivers a victory speech.
19 Minnesota 3rd Congressional District Democratic candidate Dean Phillips delivers a victory speech to a crowd during an election results party hosted at the Hilton. 
Jeff Johnson gives his concession speech.
20 Gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson gives his concession speech at the DoubleTree Hotel, after losing the race to Democrat Tim Walz. 
A woman listens to Jeff Johnson's concession speech.
21 A woman listens to Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson's concession speech in Bloomington, Minn. on November 6, 2018. 
Stauber supporters celebrate.
22 Hayley Albright (left) and Mary Moldenhauer (right) celebrate updated election results that show 8th District Republican candidate Pete Stauber with an 18-point lead with 25 percent of precincts reporting at the Stauber election party at Blackwoods in Proctor, Minn. during the 2018 midterm elections. 
DFL Representative-elect Angie Craig's wife tears up.
23 DFL Representative-elect Angie Craig's wife, Cheryl Greene, tears up as Craig gives her victory speech at the Lone Oak Grill in Eagan. 
Walz and Flanagan celebrate.
24 DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz and his running mate, state Rep. Peggy Flanagan, celebrate as the race is called for Walz over Jeff Johnson on Nov. 6, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. 
DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz' campaign staff celebrate.
25 DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz's campaign staff celebrate in their workroom as the race is called for Walz over Jeff Johnson. 
DFL Candidate Angie Craig waves as she enters her election party.
26 DFL congressional candidate Angie Craig waves as she enters her election party at the Lone Oak Grill in Eagan. 
Tim Walz addresses the crowd in St. Paul.
27 Tim Walz addresses the crowd in St. Paul after winning the gubernatorial election on Nov. 6, 2018. 
Pete Stauber, 8th District Rep. candidate, celebrates with supporters.
28 Pete Stauber, 8th District Republican candidate, celebrates with supporters after his opponent, DFL candidate Joe Radinovich, conceded late Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at his election party at Blackwoods in Proctor, Minn. 
Keith Ellison celebrates winning Minnesota attorney general.
29 Keith Ellison celebrates winning Minnesota attorney general on election night in St. Paul, Minn. 
Omar supporters hug during her victory party.
30 Jillia Pessenda, left, political director for Women Winning, tearfully hugs Habou Abdulle during Ilhan Omar's victory party at the Courtyard by Marriott in Minneapolis. 
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to a packed house at the DFL election party.
31 Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to a packed house at the DFL election night party. 
Joe Radinovich gave an emotional speech as results showed him losing.
32 8th District Congressional candidate Joe Radinovich gave an emotional speech as results showed him trailing his opponent Pete Stauber on Nov. 6, 2018. His fiance, Carly Melin, standing next to him, was among those he thanked. 