Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford continues receiving threats, lawyers say

Christine Blasey Ford (center), flanked by attorneys Debra Katz, left, and Michael Bromwich. The attorneys say that although Ford has tried to return to her life, she endures harassment.
Christine Blasey Ford (center), flanked by attorneys Debra Katz, left, and Michael Bromwich. The attorneys say that although Ford has tried to return to her life, she endures harassment. 