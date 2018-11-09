Judge puts Keystone XL Pipeline on hold pending further environmental study

Shawnee Rae, age 8, among a group of Native American activists from the Sisseton-Wahpeton tribe protesting the Keystone XL Pipeline in Watertown, S.D. in 2015.
