Clinics that provide abortions on edge after reported uptick in threats of violence

South Wind Women's Center in Wichita, Kan. where Dr. George Tiller worked. An anti-abortion extremist who shot and wounded Tiller in 1993 was released from prison earlier this month, and that has clinics that provide abortions concerned. Dr. Tiller was shot and killed in 2009 by another extremist.
