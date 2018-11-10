World leaders laud fallen soldiers on eve of World War I armistice centennial

World War I armistice centennial
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands after unveiling a plaque in a French-German ceremony in the clearing of Rethondes (the Glade of the Armistice) in Compiegne, France, on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. 