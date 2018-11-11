Ephemeral beach art display honors fallen World War I soldiers

Members of the public gather on Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, England, for filmmaker Danny Boyle's "Pages of the Sea" art project to mark the centennial of Armistice Day on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Portraits of soldiers who perished during World War I were created on the beach; the large image is of war poet Wilfred Owen.

Portraits of soldiers who perished during World War I were drawn on a number of British beaches Sunday — and then, as planned, washed into the sea by rising tidewater.

The ephemeral homage was carried out on beaches in Blackpool and Cornwall in England, Scotland's Shetland Islands and other parts of the U.K.

A woman and her son look at etchings in the sand created by the public as members of the public gather on Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, England, for filmmaker Danny Boyle "Pages of the Sea" art project to mark the centennial of Armistice Day on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Chris J Ratcliffe | Getty Images

The portraits in the sand were part of the nationwide observances marking 100 years since World War I ended. English filmmaker Danny Boyle chose the late soldiers whose likenesses were etched on the beaches.

The fleeting gestures of remembrance were meant to appear so people could express gratitude to some of the war's fallen soldiers before the tide away took their likenesses.

Many worked on the project. Artists and volunteers used rakes and stencils to make the images starting early Sunday morning, when the tide was low.