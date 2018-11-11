Ephemeral beach art display honors fallen World War I soldiers

World War I armistice centennial
Members of the public gather on Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, England, for filmmaker Danny Boyle's "Pages of the Sea" art project to mark the centennial of Armistice Day on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Portraits of soldiers who perished during World War I were created on the beach; the large image is of war poet Wilfred Owen. 