World leaders gather in Paris a century after WWI armistice

World War I armistice centennial
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (from left), Morocco's Prince Moulay Hassan, Moroccan King Mohammed VI, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove attend a ceremony the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, as part of the commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918 armistice, ending World War I. 