AP Investigation: Migrant kids held in mass shelters

Immigration Childrens Shelters
Migrant teens walk in a line at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, a former Job Corps site that now houses them, in Homestead, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. On sprawling country ranches and busy city centers, in suburban homes and huge crowded tents, the Trump administration has scattered about 14,300 migrant children across the country in a vast network of 150 shelters, detention centers and foster homes over the last 20 months. 