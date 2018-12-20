Sidestepping Congress, Trump administration proposes more work rules for food stamps

President Trump is expected to sign into law the farm bill Thursday. Ahead of the signing, the USDA unveiled a rule change calling for more able-bodied adults to work in exchange for food benefits.
President Trump is expected to sign into law the farm bill Thursday. Ahead of the signing, the USDA unveiled a rule change calling for more able-bodied adults to work in exchange for food benefits. 