Study: Kids more likely to die from cars and guns in U.S. than elsewhere

A new study from the<em> New England Journal of Medicine</em> finds that motor vehicle crashes were one of the leading causes of death among children and adolescents in the U.S. in 2016.
A new study from the New England Journal of Medicine finds that motor vehicle crashes were one of the leading causes of death among children and adolescents in the U.S. in 2016. 