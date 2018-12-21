That was this year? MPR News' best photos of 2018


Supporters of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed cheer.
1 Supporters of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wave Ethiopian and American flags while waiting for him to speak inside Target Center in Minneapolis on July 30, 2018. 
Two men walk away after capturing images of the smoke plume.
2 The large plumes of black smoke rising from the site of the Husky Energy oil refinery fire were a magnet for people looking to record the smoke and flames with their phones April 26, 2018, in Superior, Wis. 
Clergy abuse victim David Lind, right, hugs fellow survivor
3 Clergy abuse victim David Lind, right, hugs fellow survivor Jamie Heutmaker after the confirmation hearing for the bankruptcy plan filed by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis at the Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis Sept. 25, 2018. 
Timothy Tiessen of the Fond du Lac band of Lake Superior Chippewa
4 The Mash-ka-wisen treatment center held its 40th annual Celebration of Sobriety Powwow in Sawyer this year. Pictured is Timothy Tiessen of the Fond du Lac band of Lake Superior Chippewa, who at the time of this photo just passed 80 days into his recovery. 
Justin Timberlake performs in front of a projection of Prince.
5 Justin Timberlake performs in front of a projection of Prince during the Super Bowl halftime show inside of U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018. 
Ryan Wolosyn catches air off a jump at the Extreme Horse Skijoring event.
6 Ryan Wolosyn catches air off a jump at the Extreme Horse Skijoring event at Canterbury Park in Shakopee on Feb. 17, 2018. 
Goat yoga
7 Officers Michael Kirchen and Carlos Baires Escobar, members of the Minneapolis Police Department's community engagement team, pose with a goat during a goat yoga session at the Minneapolis Parks Foundation's Get Outdoors Day at Powderhorn Park on June 8, 2018. 
A toy rolls down the sidewalk in the rain at the homeless encampment
8 A toy rolls down the sidewalk in the rain at the homeless encampment off Hiawatha Avenue on Sept. 20, 2018, in Minneapolis. 
Waves pound the shoreline at Tettegouche State Park.
9 Waves pound the shoreline at Tettegouche State Park Oct. 10, 2018, as a strong fall storm affects northern Minnesota. 
Moving the William A. Irvin
10 The 610-foot William A. Irvin rests after passing through the Minnesota Slip Bridge early Sept. 22, 2018 in Duluth. The move was necessary because of a project to stabilize, cap and contain contaminated sediments in the slip where the Irvin was berthed. 
snowstorm
11 The snow fell quickly April 14, 2018, and many drivers, such as this one on Washington Avenue on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis, needed a push after getting stuck. 
Markus Niemioja, 3, toughs it out during a Precinct 1 discussion of rules.
12 Three-year-old Markus Niemioja toughs it out during a Precinct 1 discussion of rules during a DFL caucus at Simley Senior High School in Inver Grove Heights on Feb. 6, 2018. "He's actually kind of sort of used to these kinds of meetings," said his mom, Elizabeth Niemioja, right. 
Mikayla Holmgren laughs during a portrait session
13 Mikayla Holmgren laughs during a portrait session after an appearance on MPR News with Tom Weber inside the Kling Public Media Center on Jan. 17, 2018. She competed in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in 2017, becoming the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in the pageant's history. 
Ruth Knelman reads 'The Grandma Book' by Todd Parr to pre-k students.
14 Ruth Knelman reads "The Grandma Book" by Todd Parr to students at the Early Childhood Center at Temple Israel in Minneapolis May 22, 2018. Earlier in the day, students and faculty held a birthday celebration for the 108-year-old. Afterwards, Knelman upheld her volunteer commitment to read stories to the children as she does every Tuesday. 
James Day of Mankato carries a custom AR-14 at the rally.
15 James Day of Mankato carries a custom AR-14 on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on April 28, 2018, during a rally in support of the Second Amendment. "I think it's in our inalienable rights to bear arms and we need to protect that, protect the country. ... There's a lot of bad people in this world, and we all need to be prepared," Day said. 
Natalie Deeble shows a sign of love with her daughter Saniya
16 Natalie Deeble shows a sign of love with her daughter Saniya, 8, on her shoulders during the 2018 Twin Cities Pride parade in Minneapolis. 
Seven-year-old Penny Peterson looks out the window of the State Capitol.
17 Seven-year-old Penny Peterson looks out a third-floor window of the State Capitol at the crowd of thousands gathered for the Minnesota March For Our Lives in St. Paul on March 24, 2018. 
Jaequan Faulkner, 13, stands for a portrait in front of his hot dog stand.
18 Jaequan Faulkner, 13, stands for a portrait in front of Jaequan's Old Fashioned Hot Dogs in north Minneapolis on July 16, 2018. He'd been grilling hot dogs without a permit all summer, risking a shutdown by health inspectors. But when the Minneapolis Department of Health received a complaint, it decided to help Jaequan enhance his business instead of shutting him down. Health officials gave him a permit.  
Evelyn Jarbah of Brooklyn Park, center, sings with the crowd at a rally.
19 Brooklyn Park resident Evelyn Jarbah, center with hand raised, sings with the crowd at a rally calling for the extension of a program that gives thousands of Liberians legal status in the U.S., at the Capitol in St. Paul March 26, 2018. 
A raccoon scratches itself a window sill.
20 The #mprraccoon scratches herself on the windowsill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS Plaza in St. Paul June 12, 2018. The raccoon captured the nation's attention after scaling the skyscraper. She was eventually baited and trapped on the roof and released back into the wild. 
James Gutierrez, 15, and his sister Lilah, 8.
21 James Gutierrez, 15, and his sister Lilah, 8, ride on the back of a trailer while wearing chains during a march protesting federal immigration policies in downtown Minneapolis on June 30, 2018. 
St. Paul police try to get a pipeline opponent down.
22 St. Paul police Cmdr. Josh Lego talks on his cellphone about removing a pipeline opponent blocking Seventh Place outside of Public Utilities Commission hearings about the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline in St. Paul June 28, 2018. 
Two men bow their heads during the first of two morning prayers
23 Two men bow their heads during the first of two morning prayers at the Super Eid celebration inside of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Aug. 21, 2018. A number of mosques from around the Twin Cities organized the event in celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha. 
State Rep. Ilhan Omar files to run for congress.
24 State Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, files to run for the 5th District congressional seat that Rep. Keith Ellison is vacating inside the Minnesota Secretary of State's office in St. Paul June 5, 2018. She went on to win the seat in November. 
Eleven-year-old Evan Trompeter wades through algae in Little Rock Lake.
25 Eleven-year-old Evan Trompeter wades through thick algae in Little Rock Lake near Rice, Minn., on June 22, 2018. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources had planned to lower the water level by 3 feet in an effort to save the algae-plagued lake, but the drawdown was delayed just days before it was to happen. 
Former Minn. Governor Jesse Ventura talks to reporters.
26 Former Minn. Gov. Jesse Ventura talks to reporters after a meeting with Gov.-elect Tim Walz inside the State Capitol in St. Paul Nov. 13, 2018. "I'm 67 with a six pack," Ventura said. "You have got to get in shape -- either for Wrestlemania or you know, 2020. I get in shape for a reason. What would happen in 2020 if Jesse Ventura were the candidate of the Green Party?" 
Virginia Huston and Warren Read take in the memorial together.
27 Virginia Huston and Warren Read take in the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala., on April 26, 2018. Read traveled from Washington state and Huston from Missouri to experience the memorial together. Their ancestors were on opposite sides of one of the most shameful moments in Minnesota history 98 years ago. 
Governor-elect Tim Walz hugs Lt. Governor-elect Peggy Flanagan.
28 Gov.-elect Tim Walz hugs Lt. Gov.-elect Peggy Flanagan as she speaks to the crowd at the DFL election night party in St. Paul Nov. 6, 2018. The two defeated Republican Jeff Johnson and Donna Bergstrom in the gubernatorial race. 
Veteran Gene Fix, 69, of Park Rapids, Minn.
29 Veteran Gene Fix, 69, of Park Rapids, Minn., spent one year in Vietnam in the late 1960s. "I was wounded two times in three months," says Fix, who has made three different masks as part of art therapy offerings through the Fargo Veteran Affairs Health Care System. 
Father Paul Jarvis and members bless the Peltier family.
30 The Rev. Paul Jarvis and members of the congregation bless the Peltier family's newborn son Killian on Parish Community of St. Bridget in north Minneapolis on Dec. 2, 2018. Three of the Peltier kids were injured when a driving fleeing the State Patrol hit them in June. Killian was born in October with his organs outside his body. Despite a challenging year, the Peltiers say they're on the mend. 
St. Paul house explosion
31 Firefighters search the wreckage of a home minutes after it exploded at the intersection of Payne Avenue and Edgerton Street in St. Paul Nov. 23, 2018. 
Santa Larry Jefferson shapes his beard .
32 Santa Larry Jefferson shapes his beard before the beginning of his shift at The Santa Experience at the Mall of America on Nov. 29, 2018, in Bloomington. Santa Larry lives in Texas but comes to work at the Mall of America for two weeks every winter. He was the mall's first black Santa. 