Minnesota state trooper assaulted during traffic stop near Blue Earth

Authorities say a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was injured after he was assaulted during a traffic stop in southern Minnesota.

The patrol says trooper Doug Rauenhorst pulled over a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Interstate 90 in Blue Earth County. Two men, one 28 and the other 29, allegedly assaulted Rauenhorst during the stop and fled the scene.

After a brief pursuit was called off, the vehicle was found abandoned in Albert Lea, Minn., and the two suspects were arrested at a bar.

The suspects have not yet been identified, and are expected to be arraigned Monday in Faribault County District Court.

Albert Lea Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson says the suspects were seen throwing several bricks of marijuana out of their vehicle on the interstate.

Rauenhorst was taken to United Hospital in Albert Lea for treatment. He was released Friday morning.