Woman names baby after medic who saved her during wildfire

Mickey Huber,Zoele Mickey Skinner
In this photo taken Dec. 14, 2018, paramedic Mickey Huber holds 2-day-old baby Zoele Mickey Skinner at Enloe Medical Center in Chico, Calif. The newborn's middle name is in honor of Huber, who helped her mother, Anastasia Skinner, who went into premature labor while trying to escape a terrifying wildfire that wiped out the Northern California town of Paradise. 