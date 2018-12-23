St. Paul police investigating homicide after body found at park

St. Paul police investigate a homicide after a body was found in the parking lot of the Arlington Arkwright dog park early Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.

St. Paul police are investigating a homicide after a body was found early Sunday in the parking lot of a dog park on the city's east side.

Officers patrolling in the area were flagged down just after midnight by a person who told them a body was in the parking lot at the Arlington Arkwright dog park. That's part of the larger Arlington Arkwright Park, located north of downtown and just east of Interstate 35E.

Officers "found a male who appeared deceased. St. Paul Fire medics were summoned to the scene and pronounced the victim dead," police reported in a news release.

Police said the male victim's identity and cause of death have not yet been determined. Homicide investigators are searching the scene for clues and looking for any witnesses.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call St. Paul police at (651) 291-1111.

It's the 17th homicide of the year in St. Paul.