Woman, 2 children seriously hurt in vehicle-train collision

Authorities say a woman and two children were seriously injured Saturday when their vehicle collided with a train in western Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reported that the crash happened about 3:25 p.m. Saturday northwest of Perham. The injured occupants of the car were taken to the Perham hospital and then transported by air ambulance to other hospitals.

The sheriff's office said there was a fourth person in the car, but did not say whether that person was hurt. The names of those involved have not been released.

Authorities said the rural crossing has stop signs and crossbucks but no crossing arms. No further details were available.