Winter storm warnings begin Wednesday across much of state

Two City of Mankato snowplows clear a road near River Hills Mall in 2014.

We may have escaped a white Christmas, but hold on as we head into the week.

A major snowstorm is headed our way beginning Wednesday evening for much of Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro area should see a mix of rain and snow.

Snow totals are likely to be highest over much of western, central and northern Minnesota, with the National Weather Service forecasting between 8 and 13 inches between Wednesday and into early Friday.

The Twin Cities is predicted to see between 1 to 3 inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon. But the snow is expected to be followed by rain.

