One dead, one missing after snowmobile goes through ice on lake near Ely

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad found one snowmobiler dead and are searching for another after the pair apparently broke through thin ice on a lake southeast of Ely, Minn.

Rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old Debbie Senarighi from White Iron Lake just before midnight on Monday. They continue to search for her companion Kenneth Wildenauer, also 60.

Wildenauer, who is from Cloquet, was reported missing after he didn't turn up for work Monday. He and Senarighi were last seen together Friday evening at Tanks Bar in Babbitt.

Both of their vehicles were found at Wildenauer's cabin nearby. A St. Louis County Sheriff's Department release says the snowmobile went through the ice near Beargrease Island.