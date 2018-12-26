What we know about the snowstorm as of Wednesday night

A stretch of Highway 14 between Mankato and Nicollet during a 2015 snowstorm.

This post was last updated at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Follow our live weather blog for the latest news, and share your weather photos with us on Twitter @MPRnews.

The winter storm meteorologists have been tracking for days is finally making its way into Minnesota from the south and west.

It'll impact western, central and northern Minnesota, as well as northern Wisconsin, from Wednesday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Twin Cities metro area forecast says most of the region will see between 3 and 4 inches of snow, but northern and western Minnesota could get a foot or more.

Most of Minnesota will see some snow, but the amounts vary widely:

5:30 PM UPDATE: Forecast remains on track for a major winter storm to impact western/central/northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin tonight through Friday.



For more forecast details, view our latest Situation Report at: https://t.co/pggsjNFVK5



#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/NL2nhggyeY — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 26, 2018

The NWS is warning people to be alert to several weather hazards that will impact travel:

• High winds between 35 and 40 mph will blow around snow in western Minnesota Thursday night through Friday morning.

• Heavy snowfall in western and central Minnesota, and possible freezing drizzle coming Thursday night.

• As temps drop Friday into Saturday morning, look out for any moisture on the roads and sidewalks to freeze.

There are still many variables in this storm, so be sure to follow our weather page for a customized forecast and our live weather blog for the latest updates.

And as Twin Cities journalist Tony Webster points out, the NWS appears to be giving personalized travel forecasts on Twitter:

The Minnesota NWS offices giving people personal travel forecasts on Twitter is way above and beyond. pic.twitter.com/RsgXaJfnPR — Tony Webster (@webster) December 26, 2018

MPR News' tips for thriving in winter weather

Public safety officials will tell you to stay off roads and avoid driving during snowstorms, if possible, but if you can't — or won't — do that, make sure you know what to do if you get stranded during a snowstorm. Here are some tips from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Before you head out to brave the weather, take a moment or two to brush up on safe driving. That goes for people new to the state and Minnesota lifers.

Dogs accustomed to blowing off steam in the backyard are now penned up inside — driving their owners bonkers. We talked to some dog experts around the state, who gave us their best advice on how to keep dogs happy and healthy during this rough weather.

The salt we're so inclined to dump on roads and sidewalks after winter storms is a growing threat to Minnesota's lakes and streams. While large-scale salt application is the biggest culprit, there are some things individuals can do to minimize their impact.

Send your photos of the snow to MPR News

We want to see what this storm looks like across the state. Send your pictures to us on Twitter by tagging @MPRnews, or you can email them to webteam@mpr.org. Please be sure to send your name so we can give proper credit if we use your image.