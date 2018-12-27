Animal transports bring thousands of rescues to homes in Minnesota

The number of animals arriving at Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley continues to rise. It has taken in more than 23,000 animals this year. Many of these animals were rescued from natural disasters and overcrowded shelters in the southern U.S.

The adoption rate at this shelter is impressive, over 95%. The humane society makes adoption attractive to pet owners by providing spay and neuter surgeries, behavior rehabilitation and other medical treatment. Still, the shelter had to euthanize more than 1,000 animals this year.

The Animal Humane Society is a nonprofit that relies heavily on member donations, which allows it to maintain the resources for its services. One of the most important resources in keeping up with the high adoption rates in Minnesota is animal transports from areas in need, taking in between 7,000 and 9,000 animals per year from all over the country.

Animals being transported often come from states like Alabama or Mississippi, where spay and neuter rates are low, and natural disasters like the recent Hurricane Michael results in animals abandoned without a home.

Shelters like Save a Pet in Dothan, Alabama deliver transports of animals to the Golden Valley facility on a regular basis, which helps to keep a healthy number of animals ready for adoption at the facility.

After transports arrive at the facility, the Golden Valley humane society provides the resources they need to become healthy and social animals ready for adoption.