Live updates Winter storm moves across Minnesota

Animal transports bring thousands of rescues to homes in Minnesota


A reserved and shy dog comes out of her cage at the Humane Society
1 A reserved and shy dog slowly came out of her cage in a quiet room used for dogs with behavioral issues as Lauren Kolarik, behavior modification and rehabilitation specialist holds her at the Golden Valley Humane Society. 
Ava, a herding dog runs in a room used for behavioral therapy for animals
2 Ava, a herding dog runs in a room used for behavioral therapy for animals at the Golden Valley Humane Society. 
Two sister dogs become less nervous and shy when they are together.
3 Liv Hagen, behavior modification and rehabilitation manager at the Humane Society in Golden Valley brings two shy sister dogs together to help them become ready for adoption. 
Puppies are bathed and cleaned off after spending hours in a kennel
4 Puppies are bathed and cleaned off after spending hours in a kennel on a transport from Alabama at the Golden Valley Humane Society. 
A puppy from a transport from Alabama is fed at the Humane Society
5 A puppy from a transport from Alabama is fed after a long drive ending at the Golden Valley Humane Society. 
Puppies are wheeled down the hall in a tub at the Humane Society
6 A litter of puppies in a tub are wheeled down the hall after being unloaded from a transport from Alabama. Puppies at the Humane Society are among the fastest adopted animals, usually only lasting two days at the facility. 
Puppies wait in a tub before receiving proper care.
7 A litter of puppies sit restlessly in a tub after being unloaded from a transport that came from Alabama. These puppies will go on to receive food, vaccinations, and cleaning, and will rest for 24 hours before receiving any other additional care they might need. 
Dogs wait to be unloaded from kennels. The transport came from Alabama.
8 Dogs await unloading from a transport that came from Alabama at the Golden Valley Humane Society. 
Rick Ammons holds a puppy that came off a transport from Alabama
9 Rick Ammons from Save a Pet Alabama shelter holds a puppy after being unloaded from one of the monthly transports they bring to the Golden Valley Humane Society. 
Barbara Commers cleans a puppy off in a tub at the Humane Society
10 Puppies are bathed and cleaned off by volunteers like Barbara Commers after spending hours in a kennel on a transport from Alabama. 