Live updates Winter storm moves across Minnesota

Photos: Minnesota turns snowy, slushy, wet as winter storm hits


Children play on a snow bank in Brainerd.
1 Children play on a snow bank near 4th and Washington streets in Brainerd, Minn., Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. 
Tyler Winkka shovels the roof of the Fusion dance studio in Bemidji
2 Tyler Winkka shovels the roof of the Fusion dance studio in Bemidji, Minn., Thursday. He says he doesn't mind the work. "It brings out my inner child." 
A pedestrian crosses Fifth Street at Sibley Street in St. Paul
3 Leave the boots at home and break out the umbrella in the Twin Cities. A pedestrian crosses Fifth Street at Sibley Street near Mears Park in St. Paul Thursday. 
Fresh snowfall in Moorhead, Minn.
4 Moorhead, Minn., is waking up to a fresh coat of snow Thursday. 
The grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol are covered in slushy, wet snow.
5 The grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol are covered in slushy, wet snow Thursday. The winter storm could dump as much as a foot of snow in northern Minnesota. 
People in Bemidji saw seven new inches of new snow.
6 People in Bemidji saw seven new inches of new snow Thursday morning, with more coming down. 
A snowy scene near Fort Ripley, Minn.
7 A snowy scene near Fort Ripley, Minn., Thursday morning. Travel was reportedly not too bad on major roads in the Brainerd area. But side roads proved a little more problematic, said MPR News editor Andrew Krueger. 
A snowy view along Highway 371 in Baxter
8 A snowy view along Highway 371 in Baxter, Minn. 