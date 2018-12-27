Photos: Minnesota turns snowy, slushy, wet as winter storm hits

A winter storm that arrived Wednesday night has delivered rain and snow in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, coating roads and neighborhoods of the region with mushy snow and sleet.

West-central Minnesota saw strong winds and light snow Thursday afternoon. Southeastern Minnesota — including the Twin Cities — mostly saw rain Thursday afternoon. In northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, rain will slowly switch to snow Thursday evening.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for northern and parts of west-central Minnesota until noon Friday.