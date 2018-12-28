After two needless migrant deaths, pediatricians voice concerns about care

Neighbors carry the coffin that contains the remains of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin into her grandparents' home in San Antonio Secortez, Guatemala. The 7-year-old girl died while in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.
Neighbors carry the coffin that contains the remains of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin into her grandparents' home in San Antonio Secortez, Guatemala. The 7-year-old girl died while in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol. 