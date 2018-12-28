Live updates Winter storm moves across Minnesota

'No evidence of extraterrestrial activity,' NYPD says as city is bathed in blue light

The night sky over New York City turned bright blue Thursday night, the result of a sustained electrical arc flash at an Astoria, Queens, power plant, according to Con Edison.
