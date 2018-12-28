Live updates Winter storm moves across Minnesota

Voters rejected gerrymandering in 2018, but some lawmakers try to hold power

Anti-gerrymandering activists outside the Supreme Court in March, before the court heard arguments on a gerrymandering case. While the Supreme Court ultimately punted on deciding whether partisan gerrymandering was legal, the issue took on a political life of its own this year.
Anti-gerrymandering activists outside the Supreme Court in March, before the court heard arguments on a gerrymandering case. While the Supreme Court ultimately punted on deciding whether partisan gerrymandering was legal, the issue took on a political life of its own this year. 