140 people evacuated from chairlift at Montana ski resort

A Montana ski resort says it safely evacuated 140 people from a chairlift after a mechanical problem prompted operators to stop the lift.

The Flathead Beacon reported it took 2f hours to remove everyone from Whitefish Mountain Resort's Chair 5 on Saturday.

Resort officials said they decided to evacuate the passengers because of the time the repairs would require.

Some of people were lowered from the lift with cables and harnesses. Resort officials said temperatures were in the high teens and winds were blowing at about 10 mph at the time.

The resort says no one was injured. The ski patrol carried out the evacuation.