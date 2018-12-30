Police seek public's help in locating missing Stillwater man

The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Ralph Bell, 24, who has been missing since Dec. 20, 2018.

The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 24-year-old man.

Ralph Bell was last seen at his home in Stillwater, on the 1600 block of Greeley Street South, around 10 p.m. on Dec. 20. Authorities said Bell left the home after a minor argument.

The vehicle Bell was believed to be driving was found an hour later and about 15 miles away in Roseville, near the 800 block of Cope Avenue West.

The department said the engine was idling but no one was inside the car.

Bell is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored work boots, blue jeans, a navy blue shirt with the letters "TC" on the chest, and a green cargo jacket.

The department said he has not contacted friends or family since leaving home, and his phone goes directly to voice mail. Because of the unusual circumstances, authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Stillwater Police Department at (651) 439-9381, or dial 911.