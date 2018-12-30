Pop culture: 50 wonderful things from 2018

The Afro-Latino Brooklynite Miles Morales is one of many characters who don the mask in the 2018 film <em>Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse</em>.
The Afro-Latino Brooklynite Miles Morales is one of many characters who don the mask in the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. 