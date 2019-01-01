Trump invites top lawmakers for talks as shutdown continues

President Trump invited top lawmakers to the White House for talks as the partial government shutdown continued. Trump last met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (at right) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Dec. 11.
