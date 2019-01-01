Trump tweets: 'Let's make a deal?' in shutdown

After digging in on border wall funding and forcing a partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump is now asking: "Let's make a deal?"

Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon that dealing with border security, the wall and the shutdown wasn't how incoming Nancy Pelosi wants to start her tenure when Democrats take over the House. The tweet comes after House Democrats released their plan to re-open the government without approving money for the wall.

Pelosi is expected to be elected speaker when Democrats take control of the House on Thursday.

Trump spent the weekend saying that Democrats should return to Washington to negotiate, firing off Twitter taunts. He then revised his aides' comments to state that he really still wants to build a border wall.

The partial shutdown began Dec. 22.