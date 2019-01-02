Ramsey County deputies probe 2 New Year's Day deaths

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two men killed on New Year's Day.

Deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to a shots fired call at a home in White Bear Township, said sheriff's office spokesperson Randy Gustafson.

People leaving the home told deputies the shooter was still inside, and the county SWAT team was deployed, Gustafson added.

Deputies later entered the house and found the two men dead.

The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public and investigators are not looking for any other suspects.

Right now, it's not clear what led to the shooting, Gustafson said, adding that the Ramsey County Medical Examiner will confirm the identities of the men and causes of their deaths.