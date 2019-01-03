Albert Lea police shoot, kill person; BCA investigating

Albert Lea, Minn., police say officers responding to a call Thursday morning shot and killed a person.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene and investigating.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Albert Lea police say officers responded to a 10 a.m. call for service "involving an individual in the alleyway behind the 300 block of Court Street. Officers located the individual and at one point during the encounter officers discharged their weapons, striking the individual."

Officers took lifesaving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said, adding that no one else was injured during the incident and the officers involved are on standard administrative leave.

The officers were not wearing body cameras; investigators will look at whether dash cameras recorded the incident, the department added. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct the autopsy.

Albert Lea is in south-central Minnesota, near the Iowa border.