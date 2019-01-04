Photos: Pups prep for competition at Twin Cities dog show

The St. Paul RiverCentre is hosting the Land O'Lakes American Kennel Club awards this weekend.

The dog show runs from Friday to Sunday, Jan. 4-6.

Organizers said more than 1,600 dogs representing 103 breeds are competing for Best in Show honors.

The weekend will be filled with various dog competitions, a marketplace of gifts for dogs and live demonstrations of activities owners can learn about and teach their own pets.

Ticket pricing and schedules for show times are available on the club's website.