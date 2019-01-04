Who sets the moral tone of the nation?

Last week Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post saying President Trump's character "falls short." But this opinion extends beyond Romney.

According to a Gallup poll, 59 percent of Americans say President Trump provides "weak moral leadership." Gallup has tracked Americans' views of moral leadership for years. For context, during the Clinton administration, 72 percent of adults said that it was "very important" for the president to provide moral leadership for the country. When asked the same question in May of last year, 66 percent of American adults agreed with that sentiment.

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked about whether or not we still look to the president to set the moral tone of the nation? And if not, who do we turn to instead?

Guests: Sister Simone Campbell— Executive director of NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice

Elizabeth Cobbs— Professor of history at Texas A & M University

