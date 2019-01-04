Navy SEAL to plead not guilty to war crimes, including killing ISIS teen

This 2018 photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. Gallagher is facing charges of premeditated murder and other offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner under his care in Iraq in 2017 and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians. His attorney says he will plead not guilty to all the charges at a Naval hearing Friday.
