Roseville police looking for witnesses for info on fatal crash

Roseville police are looking for additional witnesses of the fatal crash Courtesy of Roseville Police Department

Roseville police are looking for witnesses who may have seen Thursday's fatal crash on Larpenteur Avenue.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Woodbridge Court and killed two pedestrians — Robert Buxton, 47, and Meridith Aikens, 45, both of Roseville. Police say video surveillance from a nearby business showed three vehicles present just before and immediately after the crash.

Roseville police are hoping to talk to the drivers and/or passengers of these vehicles:

• A white SUV initially southbound on Rice Street and turned westbound on Larpenteur Avenue.

• A white/silver sedan that was initially northbound on Rice Street and turned westbound on Larpenteur.

• A white/silver sedan that was just behind the other silver sedan, initially northbound on Rice Street and then westbound on Larpenteur.

Roseville police would also like to speak with a pedestrian who spoke with a St. Paul officer but left the scene before they were able to identify him or get a statement. He was wearing a green jacket.

Police say the 72-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, a dark blue GMC Sierra pickup truck, has been cooperating with the investigation. Police want to know whether alcohol was involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call Roseville Police at 651-767-0640 or submit a tip to https://www.cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.