Authorities ID woman killed in St. Paul vehicle-pedestrian crash

One woman died and another was injured Friday night when they were struck by a vehicle in St. Paul.

It was the second fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Twin Cities in as many days.

St. Paul police said Friday's crash happened at the corner of McKnight Road and Burns Avenue, just south of Interstate 94 on the city's east side.

Zahra Mohamed, 19, of St. Paul, died after being struck by a vehicle. Hanah Farah, 22, also of St. Paul, was transported to Regions Hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities told KARE 11 that the driver is cooperating with the investigation, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. There were no arrests in connection with the crash as of Saturday evening.

On Thursday, two pedestrians — Robert Buxton, 47, and Meridith Aikens, 45 — died after being struck by a truck on Larpenteur Avenue in Roseville.