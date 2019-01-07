Cyntoia Brown, in prison for murder, is granted clemency by Tenn. Governor

Cyntoia Brown, who was sentenced to a life prison term for killing a man when she was 16, says she will help others avoid the situation she found herself in. She's seen here looking at family members during a clemency hearing in May 2018.
