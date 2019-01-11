Border Patrol agent pleads not guilty to killing 4 sex workers

Family and friends of the four women allegedly killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent gathered for a candlelight vigil at a park in downtown Laredo, Texas, in September. Juan David Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder.
Family and friends of the four women allegedly killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent gathered for a candlelight vigil at a park in downtown Laredo, Texas, in September. Juan David Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder. 