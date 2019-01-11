Supreme Court says Justice Ginsburg's recovery is 'on track'

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits onstage during an event organized by the Museum of the City of New York at the New York Academy of Medicine in December 2018. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg is missing arguments for the first time in more than 25 years as she recuperates from cancer surgery last month. 